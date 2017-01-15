Ike Ekweremadu We don’t want Deputy Senate President in our party – Enugu APC

The Enugu state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said they do not want the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu in its fold.

This is coming on the heels of Senator Kabir Marafa’s call to Ekweremadu to decamp to APC if he wants to keep his seat.

According to Punch, the Publicity Secretary of the Enugu state APC, Kate Offor said Ekweremadu will be an unwelcome guest in the party.

She also alleged that the Deputy Senate President contributed to the destruction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Offor said “Whatever is the position of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, we want him (Ekweremadu) to remain in PDP.

“We wish to make it very clear that Ekweremadu is an unwanted guest in Enugu State APC.

“Let him stay and salvage the inferno festering in the PDP. We don’t want one party state.”