Ike Ekweremadu We don’t want Deputy Senate President in our party – Enugu APC

This is coming after Senator Kabir Marafa’s advised Ekweremadu to decamp to APC if he wants to keep his seat.

  • Published:
Senator Ike Ekweremadu play

Senator Ike Ekweremadu

(Vanguard)

The Enugu state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said they do not want the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu in its fold.

This is coming on the heels of Senator Kabir Marafa’s call to Ekweremadu to decamp to APC if he wants to keep his seat.

According to Punch, the Publicity Secretary of the Enugu state APC, Kate Offor said Ekweremadu will be an unwelcome guest in the party.

She also alleged that the Deputy Senate President contributed to the destruction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Offor said “Whatever is the position of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, we want him (Ekweremadu) to remain in PDP.

“We wish to make it very clear that Ekweremadu is an unwanted guest in Enugu State APC.

ALSO READ: PDP says Deputy Senate President will not defect to APC

“Let him stay and salvage the inferno festering in the PDP. We don’t want one party state.”

Meanwhile, the PDP has warned against any attempt to remove Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, saying it is a call for anarchy.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He loves God, and is passionate about public relations and new media. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

