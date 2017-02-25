Fayose Why I attended Akeredolu's inauguration - Gov

Ekiti Governor, Ayodele Fayose has explained why he attended the inauguration ceremony of Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Governor Ayo Fayose play

Governor Ayo Fayose

(bellanaija)

Fayose Governor calls for confirmation of acting CJN‘s appointment
Fayose EFCC freezes Governor’s Zenith accounts again
Fayose "I'm the Rock, nobody can arrest me," Governor boasts
2Face Protest Presidency says peaceful demonstrations won’t be stopped
Obanikoro Ex-minister slams N100m lawsuit on EFCC over seizure of his property
Buhari Only incurable looters are wishing President dead- Ojudu
Buhari ‘President’s time is up,’ Olabayo says
Osinbajo VP forwards acting CJN’s name to Senate for confirmation

Gov. Ayo Fayose of Ekiti said on Friday that he attended the inauguration of Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo for Yoruba unity.

Fayose, a prominent member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, in Ado-Ekiti.

He said that he could not have done otherwise because the unity of Yoruba people was too important for anybody to play politics with.

“I see nothing wrong in attending the inauguration of an APC person in neigbouring Ondo State.

“Being a leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should not stop me from attending the inauguration of an All Progressives Congress (APC) governor.”

According to him, such an occasion is a national one that well-meaning people should identify with.

This is a Nigerian affair; when a governor is sworn in, we have to support him; we are talking of regional integration and unity here; Akeredolu is already one of us by virtue of his new position.

“We have to support him since electioneering has come and gone and a winner has emerged, and we have to work together in the spirit of the people of our region.

“We cannot play politics with the welfare of the people of our region; we have to support Akeredolu to make the difference.

“This is a matter of the Yoruba nation and after Nigeria, Yoruba nation comes first‎; we don’t need to play politics with the welfare of Yoruba people.”

He advised that his actions in recent times should not be mistaken for an attempt by him to dump his party, the PDP, insisting that nothing of such was in the offing.

How can I join the APC? As you already know, I am the main issue of the APC.

“They don’t have my size. They are wearing `babaringa’ but they don’t have the size of my cloth,” he said.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sanusi Lamido ‘Nigerian leaders only care about their families,’ Emir saysbullet
2 Fayose Governor issues stern warning to INEC, police ahead of 2018...bullet
3 2019 Presidency PDP, 4 other parties plan to "end Buhari's civilian...bullet

Politics

Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara
Akeredolu 'Ondo made the right choice,' says Dogara
President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari 'Northern politicians playing politics with President's health' - Group
Rotimi Akeredolu
Akeredolu Read full text of Ondo Governor’s inauguration speech
Court Gavel
Edo Elections More witnesses testify for Obaseki