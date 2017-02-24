Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state has warned that any attempt to rig the 2018 governorship election in Ekiti state will be met with stiff resistance.

According to Vanguard, the Governor said “Here in Ekiti, we are waiting for them. If INEC and its ally, APC like, they can print as many Form EC8A as it can, they will fail.”

He also alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the police force aligned with the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the Edo governorship election.

Fayose said that recent revelations in the INEC Rivers rerun report shows that the police were partisan.

The Governor also alleged that INEC and the police no longer hide the fact that they are in support of the APC.

He said “While we continue to watch with keen interest, revelations coming from the Edo State Governorship Election Tribunal, the open display of partisanship in the Rivers State rerun elections has made it so obvious that INEC and police have become so shameless in their open display of support for the All Progressives Congress, APC.”

Fayose also called on the police to tell Nigerians what happened to the suspect, Christian Chukwuemeka Ejikeme who reportedly confessed to killing DSP Mohammed Alkali during the Rivers rerun election.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, the Governor said “We have seen the police and INEC going back and forth on Rivers State rerun elections and I wish to ask the police; what happened to that suspect, Christian Chukwuemeka Ejikeme, who reportedly confessed to the complicity of some APC top-shots in the murder of DSP Mohammed Alkali?

ALSO READ: Governor Wike wants police to punish those indicted in INEC report

“Shouldn’t the police be more interested in bringing those who allegedly killed its officers to justice? “Also, what has happened to that Yobe State INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) established to have received N15 million bribe to rig the Yobe State election?”

The police force recently disagreed with a report released by INEC, indicting some of itsmen in the Rivers rerun election.