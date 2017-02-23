Rivers Rerun Governor Wike wants police to punish those indicted in INEC report

The Rivers state Governor said this while campaigning for the PDP in Etche Local Government Area.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Governor Nyesom Wike play

Governor Nyesom Wike

(businessdayonline)

Rivers Rerun Police intensify hunt for N238.7M bribe cash balance
Wike Governor blasts Amaechi for holding separate meeting with Osinbajo in Rivers
Wike Rivers women say they will die for Governor
Osinbajo Acting President names Wike “Mr Projects”
Rivers Elections Police recovered N111.3M from INEC officials – Probe panel
Rivers Rerun Police disagree with INEC over report on December 10 election
Wike Police display N100M cash allegedly paid by governor to INEC officials [PHOTOS]
Rivers Rerun INEC blames police for failure of December 10 polls in some LGs

Governor Nyesom Wike has said that those indicted in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) report on the Rivers rerun election should be punished.

According to Vanguard, Wike said if it was in a just and fair society, those indicted would have tendered their resignation.

The Rivers state Governor said this while campaigning for the PDP in Etche Local Government Area.

According to reports, INEC is scheduled to hold the concluding part of the rerun election in Etche and Omuma Local Government Areas on Saturday, February 25, 2017.

Wike said “If we were in a civilised country with the right leadership, the persons mentioned in the report would have resigned from their positions. They should bury their heads in shame. They are plotting how to kill us, but God is exposing them. It is only God that has the final say.”

ALSO READ: Police disagree with INEC over report on December 10 election

He also added that “The money that is keeping Nigeria afloat is from Rivers State. Therefore, Nigeria must listen to Rivers State. The voices of our people must be heard.”

The police report on the Rivers rerun election alleged that Governor Wike bribed INEC officials during the December 10 polls.

Image
  • Federal Executive Council meeting
    From left: Chief of Staff to the President , Abbah Kyari; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; and President Muhammadu Buhari, during the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday   
  • From left: Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed; Minister of Health, Prof. Issac Adewole; Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige; and Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahaman Dambazzau, during the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • From left: Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatude Fashola; Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Mustapha Baba-Shauri; Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu; Ministers of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi; Ministers of State for Mines and Steel Development, Abubakar Bawa-Bwari; Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung; and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, during Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • Scene of an accident at Mushin in Lagos on Wednesda 
  • People shopping for Christmas in Lagos on Wednesday 
  • A customer negotiating price with a trader in preparation for Christmas at Apongbon on Lagos Islan 
  • Gov. Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi state presenting the 2017 State Budget at the House of Assembly in Bauchi on Wednesday 
  • Gov. Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi state (2nd, R); Deputy Governor, Mr Nuhu Gidado (R); Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Kawuwa Damina (2nd, L) and others after presentation of the 2017 State Budget at the House of Assembly by the Governor in Bauchi on Wednesday 
  • Representative of the I-G, AIG Dorothy Gimba (L) presenting certificate of participation to the Best Overall winner, CSP Makuliso Umaru, during the joint graduation ceremony of Tactical Leadership and Advance Detective Course at the Police Staff College in Jos on Wednesday 
  • A cross-section of graduands of Tactical Leadership and Advance Detective Course at the Police Staff College in Jos on Wednesday 
  • Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmud Yakubu (L) presents a condolence letter to I-G Ibrahim Idris during INEC management’s visit to Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday (21/12/16), over late ASP Mohammed Alkali and others slain during the recent Rivers Legislative Rerun Election. 
  • From left: DIG in-charge of Research and Planning, Mr Valentine Ntomchukwu; DIG in-charge of Operations, Mr Habila Joshak; Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmud Yakubu; I-G Ibrahim Idris; DIG in-charge of Logistics and Supply, Alhaji Maigari Dikko; and DIG in-charge of Training, Mr Emmanuel Inyang, observing a ‘A Minute Silence’ during the INEC management’s condolence visit to Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • I-G Ibrahim Idris (R) with Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmud Yakubu during INEC management’s condolence visit to Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday (21/12/16), over late ASP Mohammed Alkali and others slain during the recent Rivers Legislative Rerun Election. 

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He is a creative thinker and change agent, passionate about God, public relations and new media. Creates exciting branded entertainment concepts. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Sanusi Lamido ‘Nigerian leaders only care about their families,’ Emir saysbullet
2 2019 Presidency PDP, 4 other parties plan to "end Buhari's civilian...bullet
3 Andy Uba Senator officially dumps PDP for APCbullet

Politics

Nigeria Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.
Rivers Rerun Police disagree with INEC over report on December 10 election
Ali Modu Sheriff
Ali Modu Sheriff PDP national secretariat to be re-opened before Friday – Chairman says
Emmanuel Ukoette
Emmanuel Ukoette PDP lawmaker defects to APC
Fayose says proposed nationwide ban on okadas is wicked
Fayose ‘Sheriff is an agent of Buhari’s government,’ Governor says