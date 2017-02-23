Governor Nyesom Wike has said that those indicted in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) report on the Rivers rerun election should be punished.

According to Vanguard, Wike said if it was in a just and fair society, those indicted would have tendered their resignation.

The Rivers state Governor said this while campaigning for the PDP in Etche Local Government Area.

According to reports, INEC is scheduled to hold the concluding part of the rerun election in Etche and Omuma Local Government Areas on Saturday, February 25, 2017.

Wike said “If we were in a civilised country with the right leadership, the persons mentioned in the report would have resigned from their positions. They should bury their heads in shame. They are plotting how to kill us, but God is exposing them. It is only God that has the final say.”

He also added that “The money that is keeping Nigeria afloat is from Rivers State. Therefore, Nigeria must listen to Rivers State. The voices of our people must be heard.”