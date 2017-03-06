Fayose South-West PDP leaders say Governor wants to destroy party

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-west have accused Governor Ayo Fayose of wanting to destroy the party.

According to Punch, the PSP South-West chairman, Chief Makanjuola Ogundipe said this in Abuja while speaking to newsmen.

Ogundipe also alleged that the Ekiti state Governor is the cause of the crisis in the PDP.

This is coming on the heels of a meeting of South-West PDP leaders reportedly organised by Fayose, which held on Monday, March 6, 2017in Ekiti state.

Ogundipe said “Fayose’s action in summoning a meeting he lacks the right to call at a time when well-meaning leaders and elders are calling for restraint and reconciliation is most despicable.

“Otherwise, how do we describe his action and utterances under the guise of a non-existent and illegal South West PDP leaders forum?

“In what capacity did he call the meeting of South-West PDP leaders? Can a governor call a zonal PDP leaders’ meeting?

“Has he been able to call a full meeting of the PDP Governors’ Forum which he purports to lead? We thank God that most of the respectable leaders of our party in the South West shunned the illegal gathering.”

Fayose while speaking at the PDP South-West meeting, alleged that former President Olusegun Obasanjo forced PDP Governors to give him N10m each for his presidential library project.