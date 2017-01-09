Fayose ‘God will rubbish Buhari’s government,’ Governor says

Fayose also warned the government against the continued implementation of the Financial Regulation Council (FRC) Act.

Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose. play

Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose.

(The Cable)

Fayose Stop lying to Nigerians that Boko Haram has been defeated – Governor tells FG

Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose has warned the Muhammadu Buhari administration to stop tampering with churches in the country or face the wrath of God.

Fayose also warned the government against the continued implementation of the Financial Regulation Council (FRC) Act.

The governor made the comments on Sunday, January 8, 2017, after the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) was forced to step down from his national position due to the law.

“There is one thing every government must not do, the moment you face the church of God, you will fail. The God of Adeboye, Kumuyi will bring down all the enemies in this government. Somebody must tell them, there are certain things you don’t do. They are going from frying pan to fire,” Fayose said.

“This government wants to subdue the church, God will subdue them. They are ridiculing leaders of the church, God will rubbish them. The same church they had deceived to get power, they are saying that we now have the ring, who will remove it from our hand, the Lord will cut off the hand that wears the ring.

“The APC is behaving in this way, but God is the creator of the ring and the hand, God will amputate the hand. Ayo Fayose is anointed of God.

“I have warned and I’m still warning, take your hands away from the administration of churches, you are killing Christians, the Lord will rise against you. By rising against the church, this government has failed as anyone that rises against God will fail. By using laws against the church, they have started to crumble.

“Christians are being slaughtered in Southern Kaduna and noble men cannot talk because of fear of incarceration. Remember you are here today, tomorrow you would not be here again. We must condemn what is happening here today,” he added.

Adeboye, who chose Pastor Joshua Obayemi as his replacement, has however clarified that he will still serve as the General Overseer for RCCG worldwide.

The Financial Regulations Council has directed that the heads of all registered churches, mosques, and civil society organizations must step down after 20 years of being in charge.

