Fayose ‘Buhari government is lying about Boko Haram,’ Governor says

Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose has said that the Muhammadu Buhari administration is lying to Nigerians about the war against Boko Haram.

Fayose also said that he wouldn’t join the government in being dishonest with Nigerians.

He made the comments on Monday, January 16, while speaking to journalists in Ado Ekiti.

“I do not want to be seen as an opposition figure, but a man who tells Nigerians the truth. You can place my predictions, comments and warnings side by side with happenings in the country and you would know I tell the truth and I do not mince words,” Fayose said.

“Look at the Boko Haram issue. The Federal Government first said they have technically defeated the group, later they brought a flag to The Presidency saying Boko Haram has been utterly defeated, but look at what we are witnessing now. In as much as they are making some efforts, they are not telling us the truth.

“I can’t join them to lie. I say the truth and stand by it. Over 1000 people have been killed in Southern Kaduna, but what are they telling Nigerians? It is a pity that the military has been drafted into the lying game.

“They too are no longer saying the truth. If you look at the video clips sent from Southern Kaduna before the military clamped down on sending such videos out, you will know that we are having a terrible situation on hand.

“Hunger is unprecedented in the land. The economy is down and people are hiding under the guise of fighting corruption to hunt opposition figures. A government that cannot make any impression in the first two years, I am afraid, may not be able to make any at all,” he added.

The Nigerian Army, on Friday, December 23, 2016, announced that it had defeated Boko Haram by taking over its stronghold, Sambisa Forest.