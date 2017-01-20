Effiong Nelson Akwa Ibom senator dumps Akpabio, PDP to APC

A Senator from Akwa Ibom, Effiong Nelson has reportedly dumped PDP and ex-Gov Akpabio to join the APC.
According to a report by Leadership Newspaper, Nelson, who was elected on the platform of PDP from Akwa Ibom state, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Senator Nelson announced his change of political party on the floor of the Senate on Thursday, January 19, 2017.
This is coming days after the Ahmed Lawan emerged Senate Leader and minority leader, Akpabio stressed he doesn't run the senate.
There are covert pressures on Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu to defect from PDP to the ruling party.