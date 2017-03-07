Buhari ‘PDP leaders will visit President if allowed,’ Party chieftain says

  • Published:
President Muhammadu Buhari play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Twitter)

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will visit President Muhammadu Buhari in London if given the chance, BOT Chairman, Walid Jubril has said.

Jubril also denied that the party was behind rumours of Buhari’s supposed death which had spread online in January, after the president embarked on a medical vacation.

“Let him be well and come back and continue with his leadership of Nigeria,” Jubril told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

“If we are to be given the opportunity, the PDP leaders will even go to London to wish him well and sympathise with his family,” he added.

He also countered a statement made by ex-president, Olusegun Obasanjo that the PDP was already dead.

“By the grace of God we are coming clean and the PDP will never die, it will remain as a very strong party,” Jubril said.

“There could be differences; differences will come and go, we will emerge stronger and ready to win all elections like we have won in Rivers, Taraba, Gombe, and we are going to win in Anambra, Ekiti hands down.

“I am very sure that there are moves by very responsible party leaders on way forward for our party and we are making a lot of contacts,” he added.

The PDP has been suffering a leadership crisis since May 2016 when it attempted to remove Ali Modu Sheriff as chairman.

The party is currently split into two factions; one led by Sheriff and the other by former Kaduna state governor, Ahmed Makarfi.

A court in Rivers, in February, however, ruled that Sheriff was the rightful chairman of the party.

