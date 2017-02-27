Bassey Akpan Court sacks Akwa Ibom senator

A Federal High Court in Akwa Ibom State has sacked Senator Bassey Akpan from office.

The court gave the judgment on Monday, February 27, after finding that Akpan was not the authentic candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2015 senatorial election in the state.

It held further that Bassey Etim, also known as BAFIL, was the rightful candidate in the election, which held in the Akwa Ibom North-East Senatorial district.

The court also said that Akpan had contested for the PDP governorship ticket in the state, and not for the party’s senate ticket.

It therefore ruled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should immediately issue a Certificate of Return to Etim and that the Senate should swear him in.

The court also gave Akpan 90 days to refund all the money he had received from the National Assembly as benefits so far.