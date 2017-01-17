Atiku 2019 elections are not important now – Ex-Vice President

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar made the comment on Monday, January 16, during a visit to Minna, the Niger State capital.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Atiku Abubakar play

Atiku Abubakar

Atiku Ex-VP says attack on UNIMAID mosque is dangerous
Adeboye Atiku says RCCG leader is a unique example of inspirational leadership
Atiku Former Vice President urge Nigerians to be tolerant
Mega Party Atiku, Tinubu's denial creates stir among politicians
Atiku Abubakar See former vice-president best books of 2016
Atiku Abubakar The recession has exposed FG’s weakness – Ex-VP says
Prophet Olagunju Atiku to dethrone Buhari in 2019

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has said that the 2019 general elections are not a priority at this time.

Atiku made the comment on Monday, January 16, during a visit to Minna, the Niger State capital.

“The issue at stake now is not about 2019 but, how to make life comfortable for the people,” the former Vice President said.

“Who is talking about 2019 when there is no food on the table for Nigerians? Whoever is talking about 2019 is being unfair to the people. For now, no Nigerian will listen to you talk about 2019; that will be disservice to the people who are starving and dying of hunger,” he added.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai earlier said that Atiku had launched his 2019 campaign after the former VP denied being corrupt.

"Alhaji Atiku is already running for 2019, and he thinks that he can make people like us collateral damage in his attempt to rejuvenate his image,” El-Rufai said in November 2016.

“This obsession for power inclined him to support the rebellion against the party that manifested in the National Assembly, and is continuing with obvious disrespect for the incumbent president.

 “Someone as obsessed with Nigeria’s presidency as he is, should clear up such matters conclusively. We wait to see how well he does with that,” he added.

Meanwhile, former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has denied plans to run alongside former Atiku in 2019.

ALSO READ: OBJ was angry with me because I opposed his third term bid - Atiku

Okonjo-Iweala made the clarification after posters surfaced showing her as Atiku’s prospective running mate in 2019.

Image
  • Riyad Mahrez, winner of the 2016 GLO CAF Award.
    The 2016 African Footballer of the Year Winner, Riyad Mahrez, displays his award during the 2016 Glo CAF Award in Abuja on Thursday(5/1/17) night.   
  • Woman Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala (M) receives her award from CAF Executive member, Mr Leodegar Tevga (R) during the 2016 GLO CAF Awards in Abuja on Thursday (5/1/17) night. With them is an official of CAF, Mohammed Anthony. 
  • Asisat Oshoala
    Woman Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala (L) receives her award from CAF Executive member, Mr Leodegar Tevga (R) during the 2016 GLO CAF Awards in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Executive Director of CAF, Amani Kamar (R) presenting the Women National Team of the Year Award to Super Falcons’ Ebi Onome, during the 2016 Glo CAF Awards in Abuja on Thursday (5/1/17) night.   
  • Nigerian musician, Femi Kuti performing during the 2016 Glo CAF Awards in Abuja on Thursday (5/1/17) night.   
  • Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung (M) displays the GLO CAF Platinum Award received on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, during the 2016 Glo CAF Awards in Abuja on Thursday (5/1/17) night. With him are the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Afees Abubakar (L) and CAF President of CAF, Issa Hayatou.   
  • Woman Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala receives her award during the 2016 GLO CAF Awards in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: Executive Director of Legal, Globacom Limited, Mrs Gladys Talabi; the African Footballer of the Year Winner, Riyad Mahrez of Algeria; Minister of Sport Solomon Dalung; and CAF President Isa Hayatou, at the 2016 Glo CAF Award in Abuja on Thursday(5/1/17) night   
  • From left: Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas; Nigerian musician, Omawumi and Nigerian Comedian, Gordons at the 2016 Glo Caf Award in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas; Nigerian musician, Femi Kuti and Nigerian Comedian, Gordons at the 2016 Glo Caf Award in Abuja   
  • From left: ; Tanzania musician Diamond; Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas and Nigerian Comedian, Gordons at the 2016 Glo Caf Award in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas; President, Nigerian Supporters’ club, Mr Rauf Ladipo and Nigerian Comedian, Gordons at the 2016 Glo Caf Award in Abuja on Thursday   
  • The General Officer Commanding, 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Kasimu Abdulkareem (L) and Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers, during a visit the Governor in Port Harcourt on Thursday   
  • Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers (2nd R); his deputy, Mrs Ipalibo Harry Banigo (R); General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Kasimu Abdulkareem (M) and other officials of the Rivers Government and Military officers during the visit of the GOC to Rivers Governor in Port Harcourt on Thursday   
  • From left: Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Rabe Abubakar; Lt.-Cdr. Way Olabise; and Coordinator of Operation Delta Safe, Lt.-Col. Marcellenus Daudu, during a News Conference on a Cordial Relationship Between the Military and Media, in Port Harcourt on Thursday   
  • Traders recount their losses at the scene of a fire incident that destroyed property worth N3 billion at Nnewi Timber market in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra on Thursday   
  • From Left: Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Nuhu Gidado; Gov. Muhammed Abubukar; and National President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Waba, during the labour leader’s courtesy visit in Bauchi on Thursday   
  • From left: Gov. Muhammed Abubakar of Bauchi State (L) and Managing Director of Bauchi Mining Synergy and Exploration Ltd., Mr Juang Hung, during the latter’s visit to Government House in Bauchi on Thursday    
  • Scene of a fire incident that destroyed property worth N3 billion at Nnewi Timber market in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra on Thursday   
  • Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (R) welcoming the National President of Students Christian Movement of Nigeria, Rev. Eric Ighalo, during a courtesy visit on the Vice President at the Presidential Vila in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (M) in a group photograph with members of the Students Christian Movement of Nigeria during their courtesy visit to the Vice President at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Rakiya Abubakar, another Chibok girl recovered by troops cuddling a nine (9) month old baby in Maiduguri on Thursday   
  • A cross-section of participants at the Special Stakeholders' meeting on the temporary closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for repairs of the runway, in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: Member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Ayo Omidiran; Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika; and Chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Rep. Nkiru Onyejeocha, at the Special Stakeholders' meeting on the Temporary Closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for repairs of the runway, in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Minister of state for Power, Works and Housing, Alhaji Mustapha Baba-Shehuri; Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Sen. Ita Enang; Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika; and Chairman, Security and Intelligence Committee of the Senate, Sen. Shaba Lafiaji, at the Special Stakeholders' meeting on the temporary closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for repairs of the runway, in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: Managing Director of Independent Newspapers Limited, Mr Ted Iwere; Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers; Deputy Governor Ipalibo Harry Banigo; and Chief Marketing Officer of Independent Newspapers, Mrs Theresa Taiwo, after the presentation of the nomination letter of Independent Newspapers’ Man of the Year 2016 award to the governor at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday   
  • Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers (R) receiving the nomination letter as "Man of the Year 2016" of the Independent Newspapers Limited from the Managing Director, Mr Ted Iwere, at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday   
  • Members of the Nigeria Institute of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE) and participants at the NIMechE Innovation Challenge 2017, in Lagos on Thursday   
  • From left: Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Emmanuel Odu; Director, Logistics and Health Commodities, Dr Mustapha Muhammed; and Director, Advocacy and Communications, Dr Adamu Nuhu, during a news conference in Abuja on the suspected Polio case in Udupani Local Government Area of Cross River, on Thursday   
  • From Left: Assistant General-Secretary, Nigeria Institute of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE), Mr Niyi Hassan; Chairman of NIMechE, Lagos State chapter, Mrs Funmi Akingbagbohun; Vice Chairman of the chapter, Mr Segun Fadeyi; and Technical Secretary, Mrs Oduwa Agboneni, at the Nigeria Institute of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE) Innovation Challenge 2017, in Lagos on Thursday   
  • Members of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), South-West Zone during the second day of their protest over alleged Anti-Labour Policies by Total Nigeria PLC’s Blending Plant in Lagos on Thursday   
  • Chairman of Nigerian Legion, retired Col. John Tabat (R) decorating representative of the Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Aminu Shagali at the inauguration of 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day’s Emblem Appeal in Kaduna on Thursday   
  • From left: Representative of the Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Aminu Shagali; Chairman of Nigerian Legion, retired Col. John Taba; and the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Adeniyi Oyebade, at the Inauguration of the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day’s Emblem Appeal in Kaduna on Thursday   
  • Commercial activities taking place under the ongoing Light Rail Bridge at Iganmu in Lagos on Thursday   
  • Representative of the Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Aminu Shagali (L) decorating the Chairman of Nigerian Legion, retired Col. John Tabat, at the inauguration of 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day’s Emblem Appeal in Kaduna on Thursday   
  • Unclear refuse after the New Year celebration at Gbaremu market, Sango-Eleyele road in Ibadan on Thursday   
  • Traders selling water melons at the Orange market in Mararaba in Nasarawa state on Thursday   
  • Traders selling pepper at the Orange market in Mararaba in Nasarawa state on Thursday   
  • Customers patronize tomato sellers at the Orange market in Mararaba in Nasarawa state on Thursday   
  • Pensioners protesting against alleged decision of Imo Government to pay only 40 per cent of the accumulated Pension Arrears owed to them, at the roundabout leading to Government House in Owerri on Thursday   
  • Refuse yet to be packed on Sango-Eleyele road after the New Year holiday Ibadan on Thursday   

Author

'Jola Sotubo

'Jola Sotubo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. ‘Jola is a lawyer by profession, a photographer by training and a writer at heart. She believes that the status quo is never good enough and that Jesus is the key to a full and happy life. Email: monjola.sotubo@ringier.ng.

Top 3

1 Ndume 'The truth landed me in trouble,' Ex-Senate Leaderbullet
2 Throwback Thursday How Fayose was impeached in 2006bullet
3 Ali Ndume 10 Senators who supported Senate Leader’s removalbullet

Politics

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers state addressing the people
Wike ‘Governor is irresponsible,’ Peterside says
APC
Delta APC Feud Interim committee seeks intervention of national leaders
 
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Tuesday, January 17, 2017]
Ken Nnamani
Ken Nnamani Ex-Senate President, other PDP chieftains in Enugu set to defect to APC