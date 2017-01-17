Atiku 2019 elections are not important now – Ex-Vice President

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has said that the 2019 general elections are not a priority at this time.

Atiku made the comment on Monday, January 16, during a visit to Minna, the Niger State capital.

“The issue at stake now is not about 2019 but, how to make life comfortable for the people,” the former Vice President said.

“Who is talking about 2019 when there is no food on the table for Nigerians? Whoever is talking about 2019 is being unfair to the people. For now, no Nigerian will listen to you talk about 2019; that will be disservice to the people who are starving and dying of hunger,” he added.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai earlier said that Atiku had launched his 2019 campaign after the former VP denied being corrupt.

"Alhaji Atiku is already running for 2019, and he thinks that he can make people like us collateral damage in his attempt to rejuvenate his image,” El-Rufai said in November 2016.

“This obsession for power inclined him to support the rebellion against the party that manifested in the National Assembly, and is continuing with obvious disrespect for the incumbent president.

“Someone as obsessed with Nigeria’s presidency as he is, should clear up such matters conclusively. We wait to see how well he does with that,” he added.

Meanwhile, former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has denied plans to run alongside former Atiku in 2019.

Okonjo-Iweala made the clarification after posters surfaced showing her as Atiku’s prospective running mate in 2019.