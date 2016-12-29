APC :  Ruling party must learn from PDP’s mistakes – Timi Frank

Suspended Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank has urged the party to learn from mistakes made by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Frank also urged the APC not to ignore the problems which led to the PDP’s loss of the ruling party status in 2015.

“I think as a party, we should not undermine the strength of this much-talked-about mega party, whether it is a rumour or not. I think we should do everything possible to defeat the move through genuine reconciliation within us,” Frank said on Wednesday, December 28, according to Punch.

“We must remember that this is how the PDP took the APC for granted during the formation stage, and the likes of Bamanga Tukur were busy saying ‘no vacancy in Villa’, ‘PDP will rule for 60 years’; but where are they today?

“So, our national chairman should learn to reconcile aggrieved members instead of offending them the more. It has shown today that even ruling party could lose election; so, we should stop talking arrogantly because we are in power,” he added.

Frank made the comments in response to an interview granted by APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun on Tuesday, December 27, during which he said that the APC was not threatened by the proposed creation of a mega party in the country.