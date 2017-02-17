Ali Modu Sheriff Appeal Court says ex-governor is original PDP Chairman  

The Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has said that former Borno State Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff is the lawful chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The judgment was given on Thursday, February 17, by three judges of the court in a unanimous decision, Daily Trust reports.

A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, in July 2016, declared that Makarfi was the party’s rightful chairman leading Sheriff to appeal the decision.

The three justices on the Appeal Court panel are, Hon. Justice A A B Gumel, who’s the chairman, Justice T.N. Orji-Abadua and Hon. Justice B.S. Sanga.

The PDP has been split into two factions since it attempted to remove Sheriff as Chairman in May 2016.

One faction is led by Sheriff while the other is led by former Kaduna State governor, Ahmed Makarfi.

Sheriff had said, on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, that any chairman apart from him was a “counterfeit” one.

“Any other chairman is a counterfeit, a carbon-copy, a photocopy. I was eating and drinking in the comfort of my home when the elders and the leaders of the party from across the country came to beg me to take the mantle of leadership of the party,” he said.

“They later found out that I was not a chairman they can control or push around. They know I will not accept elections handouts from anybody, hence they made a U-turn,” he added.

ALSO READ: “I feel sad that I was linked with Boko Haram” Ali Modu Sheriff

Meanwhile, former president, Goodluck Jonathan has said that the PDP is still Nigeria’s biggest and strongest party.