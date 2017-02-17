Ali Modu Sheriff Appeal Court says ex-governor is original PDP Chairman  

The judgment was given on Thursday, February 17, by three judges of the court in a unanimous decision.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
PDP Leaders, Ahmed Makarfi and Ali Modu Sheriff play

PDP Leaders, Ahmed Makarfi and Ali Modu Sheriff

(The Nation)

PDP Crisis Sheriff faction will not appeal verdict of Appeal Court
APC PDP Senator, Nelson Effiong defects to ruling party
Ike Ekweremadu APC Senator asks Deputy Senate President to decamp or lose his seat
PDP Crises Adeyeye says no PDP governor supported Sheriff's activities
PDP Crisis Court adjourns hearing of appeals indefinitely
PDP ‘Party leaders begged me to become Chairman,’ Ali Modu Sheriff says
Jerry Gana "PDP is stronger than before," says ex-minister
Sheriff ‘I’m the original PDP Chairman,’ Factional leader says

The Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has said that former Borno State Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff is the lawful chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The judgment was given on Thursday, February 17, by three judges of the court in a unanimous decision, Daily Trust reports.

A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, in July 2016, declared that Makarfi was the party’s rightful chairman leading Sheriff to appeal the decision.

The three justices on the Appeal Court panel are, Hon. Justice A A B Gumel, who’s the chairman, Justice T.N. Orji-Abadua and Hon. Justice B.S. Sanga.

The PDP has been split into two factions since it attempted to remove Sheriff as Chairman in May 2016.

One faction is led by Sheriff while the other is led by former Kaduna State governor, Ahmed Makarfi.

Sheriff had said, on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, that any chairman apart from him was a “counterfeit” one.

“Any other chairman is a counterfeit, a carbon-copy, a photocopy. I was eating and drinking in the comfort of my home when the elders and the leaders of the party from across the country came to beg me to take the mantle of leadership of the party,” he said.

“They later found out that I was not a chairman they can control or push around. They know I will not accept elections handouts from anybody, hence they made a U-turn,” he added.

ALSO READ: “I feel sad that I was linked with Boko Haram” Ali Modu Sheriff

Meanwhile, former president, Goodluck Jonathan has said that the PDP is still Nigeria’s biggest and strongest party.

Image
  • From left: Acting Director-General of the National Centre for Women Development (NCWD), Mr Sadeeq Omar; representative of the wife of the Senate President, Mrs Rachel Enoh; and the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Alhassan, during the Women and Girls Summit organised by the Office of the Wife of the President, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development and NCWD, in Abuja on Thursday (16/2/17) 
  • A cross-section of participants at the Women and Girls Summit organised by the Office of the Wife of the President, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development and NCWD, in Abuja on Thursday (16/2/17) 
  • Female students and their teachers at the Women and Girls Summit organised by the Office of the Wife of the President, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development and NCWD, in Abuja on Thursday (16/2/17 
  • Some military and paramilitary personnel at the Women and Girls Summit organised by the Office of the Wife of the President, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development and NCWD, in Abuja on Thursday (16/2/17) 
  • From left: Director, State Office Coordination and Procurement, National Productivity Centre (NPC), Dr Nasior Raji; the Chairman, Central Planning Committee, National Productivity Day, Mr Oyibo Wada; and Director of Finance and Accounts, NPC, Mr Shittu Olatunji, during a News Conference in Abuja on Thursday (16/2/17), on the 16th National Productivity Day holding in Abuja on Feb. 21, 2017 
  • A cross-session of members of the ECOWAS parliament during their extraordinary session in Abuja on Tuesday (15/2/17) 
  • Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament, Moustapha Cisse Lo (R) with the Director of Parliamentary Affairs and Research, Mr Betin Some, during the extraordinary session of the parliament, in Abuja on Tuesday (15/2/17) 
  • From left: Ministers of State for Health, Dr Ehanire Osagie; Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige; Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu; and the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, at the Federal Executive Council Meeting, in Abuja on Wednesday (15/2/17) 
  • From left: Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi; Ministers of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun; and the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, at the Federal Executive Council Meeting, in Abuja on Wednesday (15/2/17) 
  • From left: Minister of Interior, Retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau; Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige; Minister Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola; and the Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Amaechi, at the Federal Executive Council Meeting, in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • From left: Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun; Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Abubakar Bwari; Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu and Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, at the Federal Executive Council Meeting, in Abuja on Wednesday (15/2/17) 
  • Some of the 161 Nigerians, who have been stranded in Libya arriving the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Tuesday (14/2/17). The group is made up of 101 females and 60 males, seven children, and two infants. There are also three unaccompanied minors while three of the deportees needed medical care 
  • One of the 161 Nigerians, who have been stranded in Libya being assisted by aid workers on arrival at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Tuesday (14/2/17). The group is made up of 101 females and 60 males, seven children, and two infants. There are also three unaccompanied minors while three of the deportees needed medical care 
  • A woman and her children, who are among the 161 Nigerians who have been stranded in Libya, on their arrival at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Tuesday (14/2/17). The group is made up of 101 females and 60 males, seven children, and two infants. There are also three unaccompanied minors while three of the deportees needed medical care 
  • From left: Head, Metrol Desk, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Mr Felix Ajide; Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilorin, Prof. Prof. Abdulgniyu Ambali and Editor-In-Chief, NAN, Mr Yusuf Zango during the visit of the Vice-Chancellor to NAN Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday in Abuja (14/2/17) 
  • From left: Coordinator of Legal Defence and Assistance Project (LEDDAP), Mr Chinonye Obiagwu; President, Centre for Socio-Legal Studies, Prof. Yemi Akinseye-George; representative of the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Mary Peter-Odili; and Chairman of the occasion/Chief Judge of the FCT, Justice Ishaq Bello, during the Judicial Colloquium on the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 by the Centre for Socio-Legal Studies (CSLS), in Abuja on Wednesday (15/2/17) 
  • Representative of the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Mary Peter-Odili (M); Chairman of the occasion/Chief Judge of the FCT, Justice Ishaq Bello (3rd, R); President, Centre for Socio-Legal Studies, Prof. Yemi Akinseye-George; and other participants at the Judicial Colloquium on the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 by the Centre for Socio-Legal Studies (CSLS), in Abuja on Wednesday (15/2/17) 
  • Managing Director News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) Mr Bayo Onanuga (L) Presenting NAN Bulleting to the Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilorin, Prof. Abdulgniyu Ambali during his visit to NAN Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday in Abuja (14/2/17) 
  • Form left: President of Rumuokoro Council of Chiefs, Eze Alwell Owhonda; a council member, Chief Onueze Okocha; and Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers, during a courtesy visit to Rivers Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday (15/2/17) 
  • Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers (M) with members of Rumuokoro Council of Chiefs, during a courtesy visit to Rivers Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday (15/2/17) 
  • Traffic gridlock at Mile 12 in Lagos state on Wednesday (15/2/17) 
  • A trader caught napping as her customers delay in coming at the Terminus Market in Jos on Wednesday (15/2/17) 
  • Persons living with disabilities protesting at the entrance of Plateau House of Assembly, over appointment of Mr James Lalu as Chairman of Disability Rights Commission in Plateau, in Jos on Wednesday (15/2/17) 
  • From left: Chairman of Eko Distribution Company, Mr Charles Momoh; Chairman of Egbin Power Plc, Mr Kola Adesina; Lagos State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr Olawale Oluwo; Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State; and Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr Jimmy Muhammed, at the presentation of the Lagos State Embedded Power Technical Committee’s report, in Lagos on Wednesday (15/2/17) 
  • From left: National Commissioner, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prince Adedeji Soyebi; Chief Technical Adviser to INEC Chairman, Bolanle Eyinla; and another National Commissioner, Dr Adekunle Ogunmola, at the INEC Strategic Plan Retreat Towards 2019 Election for South-West Electoral Officers, in Ibadan on Wednesday (15/2/17) 
  • From Left: INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for Ondo State, Mr Olusegun Agbaje; National Commissioners of INEC, Prince Adedeji Soyebi; Dr Adekunle Ogunmola, and Administrative Secretary for INEC in Oyo State, Mr Olubunmi Ariyo, at the INEC Strategic Plan Retreat towards 2019 Election For South-West Electoral Officers, in Ibadan on Wednesday (15/2/17) 
  • Members of Christian Women in Politic and Youths in Politics, praying for the good health of President Muhammadu Buharithe; the Senate President Bukola Saraki; and Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara, in Bauchi on Wednesday (15/2/17) 
  • A cross-section of dignitaries during the 2017 Budget Breakdown in Enugu on Wednesday (15/2/17) 
  • From left: Clerk of the House of Representatives Committee on Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Abbas Mohammed; Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism, Sen. Abubakar Moallahyidi; and the Chairman of the committee, Mr Matthew Urhoghide, during the Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism’s 2017 Budget Defence, at the National Assembly in Abuja on Wednesday (15/2/17) 
  • Leader of the PDP Strategy and Inter-Party Affairs Review Committee, Alhaji Aminu Wali (R), submitting the committee’s report to the former Vice President, Chief Alex Ekwueme, in Enugu on Wednesday (15/2/17) 
  • Former Vice President, Chief Alex Ekwueme (4th, L); Leader of the PDP Strategy and Inter-Party Affairs Review Committee, Alhaji Aminu Wali (3rd,L), with other members of PDP Strategy and Inter-Party Affairs Review Committee, during the submission of the committee's report to Chief Ekwueme. in Enugu on Wednesday (15/2/17) 
  • From left: Special Adviser to Enugu State Governor on Budget, Mr Uche Ogbodo; Accountant-General for Enugu State, Mr Paschal Okorie; and Commissioner for Information, Mr Godwin Udeuhele, during the 2017 Budget Breakdown in Enugu on Wednesday (15/2/17) 

Author

'Jola Sotubo

'Jola Sotubo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. ‘Jola is a lawyer by profession, a photographer by training and a writer at heart. She believes that the status quo is never good enough and that Jesus is the key to a full and happy life. Email: monjola.sotubo@ringier.ng.

Top 3

1 Sanusi Lamido ‘Nigerian leaders only care about their families,’ Emir saysbullet
2 2019 Presidency PDP, 4 other parties plan to "end Buhari's civilian...bullet
3 Buhari Biggest hint that President will seek re-election in 2019 is herebullet

Politics

Mr Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly.
In Lagos 6 PDP lawmakers defect to APC
 
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Friday, January 17, 2017]
Speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara and Senate President, Bukola Saraki during a courtesy call to President Muhammadu Buhari in London on February 15, 2017.
Buhari’s Health Did Saraki, Dogara sideline Ekweremadu from London trip?
Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode
Ambode Bode George says PDP will perform better than Lagos Gov