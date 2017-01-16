Ahmed Lawan I'm no threat to Ekweremadu - Senate Leader

  • Published:
Leader of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, said his recent emergence in that position should pose no threat to the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

Lawan debunked insinuations that his emergence was a threat to the Deputy Senate Leader, Ike Ekweremadu on Monday, January 16, 2017.

We are looking forward to working together in a brotherly way in the APC caucus and indeed, with senators in other political parties,’’ Lawan said.

Lawan said he would consolidate the unity and stability of All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the upper legislative chamber.

Lawan stated this on Monday in Abuja when he visited the APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

According to him, my emergence was all about party supremacy expressed by members in the senate.

The lawmaker, however, thanked God for his new role, which, he said, would address the party`s leadership crisis in the senate as well as unify its members.

He said that with the APC united in the senate, it had no reason not to deliver its campaign promises to Nigerians.

As much as the people were expecting more from the party, the leadership is already working to improve their lot.

“Now, we have a united APC caucus in the Senate and in the House of Representatives; we have no reason not to perform to the expectations of Nigerians within the constraints of our economy,’’ he said.

Lawan assured that the new structure in the party’s positions in the National Assembly would transform into better productivity for the Federal Government and better living for Nigerians.

Thanking his colleagues for nominating him as their leader, he promised efficient and effective service delivery through loyalty, commitment and dedication, while maintaining a perfect link between the chamber and the Presidency.

Receiving the lawmaker, Odigie-Oyegun said that it was gratifying to see the party`s caucus in the senate united and ready to take full control of situations.

He expressed optimism that Nigerians would begin now to experience real change as the APC-led government was poised to deliver true democracy dividends to the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lawan emerged as Senate Leader on Jan.10, dethroning Sen Ali Ndume who held the position from the beginning of the 8 Assembly.

