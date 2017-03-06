127 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat staff have refused to work with the party chairman, Ali Mosu Sheriff.

The PDP has been engulfed in a power tussle between the Ahmed Makarfi faction and those loyal to Sheriff.

A High Court in Rivers state recently declared Sheriff as the lawful chairman of the PDP.

According to Punch, the National Director of Administration of the party, Mr. Gurama Bawa said the workers will not resume until the Supreme Court rules on the matter.

Bawa also said that the workers are the ones suffering from the PDP crisis because they are not being paid.

He said “To put it mildly, one of the major casualties of this power struggle has been the staff of the PDP national secretariat, many of whom have spent 17 years of their working life striving to establish and grow the bureaucracy of the party.

“They have witnessed their salaries wither away, receiving just about 32.50 per cent of their 2015 salaries. Their housing, transport, and other allowances have all fallen into arrears with many members of staff thrown out of their accommodations by landlords.

“Members of staff are desirous of resuming work after having been made victim of problems they never caused but are concerned about their safety.”

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has since embarked on a peace mission aimed at uniting the warring factions in the PDP.