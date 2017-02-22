Governor Ayo Fayose has described the newly declared Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ali Modu Sheriff, as a general without soldiers.

Sheriff was declared the legal chairman of the PDP by an Appeal court in Rivers state on February 17, 2017.

Reacting to the ruling, the Ekiti Goveror said “The court cannot choose our chairman for us. This issue is about democracy and the people. It is the PDP members that can decide who their leaders are. This they have demonstrated in the Port Harcourt convention that was done in accordance with the constitution of the party.

“The party’s leadership is the national caretaker committee headed by Senator Markafi and it shall remain so until we convene our convention to elect our leaders.”

Fayose also alleged that the PDP chairman is an agent of the Federal Government and a mole of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Ekiti state Governor, who supported Sheriff initially, said he backed out when he discovered that the former Borno Governor’s evil agenda.

According to The Sun, Fayose said the factional chairman, Ahmed Makarfi has more supporters, adding that the influential PDP members are on his side.

The Governor also said “Senator Sheriff is a general without soldiers, not to talk of having a battalion. If he is sure of his stand and strength, let him go for a popularity contest with Senator Markafi. Apart from the fact that most of the PDP members are with Markafi, let Nigerians check out the calibre of people supporting them.

“Without any gain saying, Markafi is high above Sheriff. Markafi has the state governors supporting him. The National Assembly caucus are backing Markafi. Former ministers, former governors, former members of the National Assembly are also in support of Markafi.

“In quantity and quality of support, Markafi is shoulder high above Sheriff, who is only deluding himself with the rent-a-crowd politicians he goes to town with. All the organs of the party, including the Board of Trustees, are firmly behind Markafi.”

Meanwhile, the Makarfi led faction has filed an appeal on the declaration of Sheriff as PDP chairman in the Supreme Court.