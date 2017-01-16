Pulse Music Podcast Mr Eazi on Ghanaian music influence, Wizkid Drake new single

Listen every week to keep up to date with the latest buzz, collaborations, releases and interesting stories making the rounds.

  • Published:
Pulse Music Podcast play

Pulse Music Podcast

(Pulse)

Pulse Music Podcast Davido finally gets his happiness [Episode 9]
Pulse Music Podcast Wizkid is no more Starboy [Episode 8]
Pulse Music Podcast Davido's failure to release new music [Episode 7]

The Pulse Music Podcast is here to give you the weekly highlights of the top stories that are making headlines in the Nigerian music industry.

The latest episode of the podcast discusses the controversial statement by Mr Eazi on Ghanaian music's influence on Nigerian music as well as the new Wizkid song featuring Drake 'Hush up the silence'.

Download and listen to the interesting discuss as brought to you by Joey Akan, Abiola Solanke and Princess Abumere.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 Pulse Music Podcast Reviewing Olamide's "The Glory" album, Vector's...bullet

Pulse Music

 
Pulse Music Podcast Headies 2016 nominee list controversy, Aramide's album listening and more [Ep. 13]
Pulse Music Podcast
Pulse Music Podcast Reviewing MAMA 2016, Iyanya's Mavin deal, recent albums dropped
Pulse Music Podcast
Pulse Music Podcast Wizkid should give up the 'Starboy' name
Pulse Music Podcast
Pulse Music Podcast Davido is ready to take over Africa