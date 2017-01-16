Pulse Music Podcast Mr Eazi on Ghanaian music influence, Wizkid Drake new single

The Pulse Music Podcast is here to give you the weekly highlights of the top stories that are making headlines in the Nigerian music industry.

The latest episode of the podcast discusses the controversial statement by Mr Eazi on Ghanaian music's influence on Nigerian music as well as the new Wizkid song featuring Drake 'Hush up the silence'.

Download and listen to the interesting discuss as brought to you by Joey Akan, Abiola Solanke and Princess Abumere.