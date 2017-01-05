Pulse Communities Podcast We need to ask, is NYSC really necessary anymore?

To service Nigeria is by force or not?

Folarin just returned from NYSC, and he came back with stories of Ebonyi Camp. He talked about his personal experiences, which led to the main topic;

Is NYSC still necessary?

The house was divided with reasons why each side held a different opinion about the scheme. Some of the arguments said the service was a waste of time to corpers, and probably care about what they listen to. There were also more grave concerns raised like the safety of the corpers in their respective places of assignment.

Others felt that perhaps, NYSC is our only short at national unity.

What's your opinion Listen and share.

Fu'ad Lawal

