In Uganda US to give $25m in aid to government for refugees

The United States will give over $25 million in humanitarian aid to Uganda, to help the nation cope with a huge influx of refugees fleeing conflict in east Africa, the US ambassador in Kampala said Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
South Sudanese refugees at the Nyumanzi transit centre in Adjumani, Uganda in 2016 play

South Sudanese refugees at the Nyumanzi transit centre in Adjumani, Uganda in 2016

(AFP/File)

In DR Congo Opposition figure heads home after crisis deal
In Uganda Military denies Congolese rebels left camp
In Rwanda Body of king repatriated after US court battle
In Congo M23 rebels cross over from Uganda, 'clash with army'
Dominic Ongwen Trial of Ugandan LRA warlord resumes in The Hague
Al Shabaab Uganda soldier executed in propaganda video
Erdogan Turkish President asks Tanzania to act against Gulen network
Uganda Kenya, Rwanda ban poultry from country over bird flu
In South Sudan More than 52,000 flee fighting in one month
South Sudan Senior General resigns, citing 'ethnic cleansing'

The United States will give over $25 million in humanitarian aid to Uganda, to help the nation cope with a huge influx of refugees fleeing conflict in east Africa, the US ambassador in Kampala said Tuesday.

Uganda is hosting more than a million refugees, nearly 700,000 of whom escaped the brutal civil war raging in neighbouring South Sudan since December 2013.

US ambassador Deborah Malac praised Uganda's "very progressive policy" towards refugees.

"We applaud that the government is committed to keeping the door open to refugees," she told reporters.

The $25.2 million (24 million euros) will be used to improve water and sanitation in refugee camps, fight gender-based violence and ensure ongoing protection.

Malac called for other countries to "step up and provide support" for the UN refugee agency and refugee-hosting countries.

Saying that there appeared to be "no end in sight" to the violence in South Sudan, Malac urged "more of a response from the international community, not just from the usual actors."

The UN says more than 52,000 South Sudanese refugees have been arrived in Uganda since the start of the year and the numbers are currently growing by over 4,000 per day.

The Ugandan minister for refugees, Hilary Onek, said the the scale of arrivals is stretching the capacity of one of the world's poorest countries.

"We are worried about the load we are bearing," Onek said. "It's getting a little heavy for us to manage."

Uganda has been praised for offering one of the most favourable refugee protection environments in the world -- providing for freedom of movement, the right to work and land for refugee camps.

However, there have been isolated incidents of local politicians rallying people against refugees.

In the past week police and residents near Nakivale refugee camp in the southwest of Uganda clashed in a dispute over land allocation to refugees.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Boris Johnson British Foreign Minister makes first trip to Africabullet
2 Nnamdi Azikwe Airport US Embassy issues security warning to citizens...bullet
3 In Tunisia Ex-president gets new jail term for corruptionbullet

News

The Democratic Republic of Congo's government says violent clashes between the outlawed BDK group and police killed 27 people in 2008, while UN and civilian sources put the death toll at nearer 100
In DR Congo 8 hurt, many arrests in police raid on outlawed group
Travel Warning U.S Department of State issues new directive to citizens in Nigeria
African penguins are considered endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with about 50,000 penguins remaining in Namibia and South Africa
In Africa Climate change adds to pressures on endangered penguins
Bitcoin Why the CBN does not want you to use virtual currencies