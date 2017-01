Entourage Records act, YungAce teams up with the hottest rappers in the game in 'Molla'. The song features Brainee, Chinko Ekun, Wale Turner and Terry Tha Rapman.

‘Molla’ is produced by Rexxie who is responsible for Yungace's previous songs. Song was mixed and mastered by Spyritmyx.

It’s a hot collaboration. Check it out.