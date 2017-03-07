'Gangster fear' singer Ozzy B rides with Tay Iwar and DJ Yin in this teasing sensual tune.
New wave artist Monster Boy Santi teams up with another equally wavy recording artist Tay Iwar alongside DJ Yin in 'Beat it up'.
'Beat it up' is a sensually teasing tune, which comes after the vibey song 'Jungle fever' featuring Genio and Odunsi.
Santi who also goes by name Ozzy B released a well received alternative album "Suzie's Funeral" in 2016.
'Beat it up' was produced by fellow Monster Boy Bankyondbeatz.
