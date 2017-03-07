New wave artist Monster Boy Santi teams up with another equally wavy recording artist Tay Iwar alongside DJ Yin in 'Beat it up'.

'Beat it up' is a sensually teasing tune, which comes after the vibey song 'Jungle fever' featuring Genio and Odunsi.

Santi who also goes by name Ozzy B released a well received alternative album "Suzie's Funeral" in 2016.

'Beat it up' was produced by fellow Monster Boy Bankyondbeatz.

Enjoy.