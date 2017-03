Saeon brings the heat on remix to 'Aii' featuring heavyweight Hiphop acts Vector, Ycee, Iceberg Slim and Terry Apala.

Needless to say, they took to the song to the cleaners, while touching on social consciousness.

Saeon is currently on course for a tour in the UK, and to promote the release of mixtape "Birth of the Boychick" this March 2017.

Listen up.