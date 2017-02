Soti releases this club soft rock tune titled 'Ekelebe' meaning 'Police', that kind of song you can groove to.

In 'Ekelebe', Soti is simply trying to have a good time with her peeps on the dancefloor and says you can call the police if you are bothered by her happiness.

Soti does a good job with her witty wordplay on the record.

Kelly provides the beat for this one.

Download, listen and enjoy.