New Music Seyi Shay - 'YOLO YOLO'

'YOLO YOLO', comes 6 months after the beautiful and inspiring 'Airbrush', and this time the singer goes a unique direction for this new record.
'YOLO YOLO', comes 6 months after the beautiful and inspiring ‘Airbrush’, and this time the singer goes a unique direction for this new record.
'YOLO YOLO' continues Seyi Shay’s evolution through her pop sensibilities, as it captures the lush sounds of contemporary Highlife, fused with a hint of Latin, all wound together by stimulating Afrobeats, which come straight from Fela’s inspiration.
It’s a celebration record, one that sends the listener through to the carnival season, with its up-tempo arrangements, rhythmic percussion, catchy hook, and inclusive melody.
Truly, ‘YOLO YOLO’ is the new wave, and a breath of fresh air for lovers of African music, good music, and happy vibes.
