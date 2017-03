Young and hot Nigerian rapper Payper Corleone hooks up with Terry Tha Rapman for a new single from his forthcoming mixtape.

The song titled 'Look What You Did To Him' is a refreshing back and forth style of rap between Payper and TR.

You might remember Payper from his last single 'As e dey go' featuring Ycee. His new mixtape "BARS 2: Guilty As Charged" is set to drop on March 13, 2017.