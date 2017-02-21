New Music Kitay - 'Calm down'

Prolifik Tunez presents the music reality TV show alumnus' official debut single.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kitay - 'Calm down' play

Kitay - 'Calm down'

(Prolifik Tunez)

New Music Pasuma - 'Kowale'
New Music Masterkraft - 'Soft'
New Music Yano - 'Free yourself'

MTN Project Fame runner-up Kitay releases debut single 'Calm down'.

​​Okotete Okiemute, best known as ​​Kitay, is a Nigerian singer-songwriter, recording artist and stage performer.

His major music breakthrough came at MTN Project Fame Season 9 in 2016 where he finished as 2nd runner-up. But before then, he finished as 1st runner-up at the Youth Blaze Gospel Talent Hunt Season 3 in 2013.

Listen to his debut single “Calm down” which was produced By Chimbalin.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 New Music Timaya - "Pity 4 us"bullet
2 New Music Masterkraft - 'Soft'bullet
3 New Music Odunsi - 'Desire' ft Funbi, Tay Iwarbullet

New Music

Yano - Free yourself
New Music Yano - 'Free yourself'
Pasuma - Kowale
New Music Pasuma - 'Kowale'
A-Q - My president is sick
New Music A-Q - 'My president is sick'
Godwin Strings, Osa Seven, D Flex - 'The Future' cover of TY Bello's original
New Music Godwin Strings, Osa Seven, D Flex - 'The future' (cover)