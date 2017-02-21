New Music Kitay - 'Calm down'

MTN Project Fame runner-up Kitay releases debut single 'Calm down'.

​​Okotete Okiemute, best known as ​​Kitay, is a Nigerian singer-songwriter, recording artist and stage performer.

His major music breakthrough came at MTN Project Fame Season 9 in 2016 where he finished as 2nd runner-up. But before then, he finished as 1st runner-up at the Youth Blaze Gospel Talent Hunt Season 3 in 2013.

Listen to his debut single “Calm down” which was produced By Chimbalin.