Mavin Record artist, Iyanya, has dropped his hot new single entitled ‘Hold On’ off his forthcoming EP.

His new song is a fitful answer to the yearnings of his numerous fans who have been asking for more since November last year when he released the hit track, ‘Up 2 Sumting’ featuring Don Jazzy and Dr. Sid.

The highly infectious new tune is produced by Mavin Record's maestro, Don Jazzy.

‘Hold On’ is the first teaser single off his much-anticipated EP due to be released later this month.

The new tune sees Iyanya at his lyrical and vocal best signifying a new phase for the talented singer and bona-fide hit maker.

Iyanya has been on a fresh lease of life since singing a management deal with Temple Management Company and Mavin Records.

He was spotted recently at Jay Z's Roc Nation and VP Records during a recent trip to the US where he also spoke at the African Business Conference at Georgetown University, Washington DC.