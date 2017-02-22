New Music Golden Diary - 'Philomina'

The artiste is fresh off his latest drops, 'Finish nico gravity, and 'Story of my life'.

Europe based Nigerian singer and songwriter, Golden Diary, has released a new hot track titled 'Philomina'.

The artiste, who is the founder of Shop Something Records is fresh off his latest drops, 'Finish nico gravity', and 'Story of my life'.

Check it out.

