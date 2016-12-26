Home > New Music >

New Music :  Cobhams Asuquo - 'Adore' ft Lauretta Cookey, Fome Peters

Producer maestro Cobhams drives the message home in this song, with the gift of salvation being at the centre of the reason for Christmas.

Cobhams in collaboration with Lauretta Cookey and Fome Peters serves up this beloved tune  titled 'Adore' to mark the season.

The producer, singer and instrumentalist drives the message home in this song, with the gift of salvation being at the centre of the reason for Christmas.

Listen and share.

