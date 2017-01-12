New Music Soti - 'Ohema' (Cover)

The Yemi Alade Effyzzie signed artiste releases a cover of DJ Spinall's Ohema that features Mr Eazi, samples Reekado's 'Problem' within the mix.

Soti - Ohema (cover) play

Soti - Ohema (cover)

(Effyzie Music)

Effyzzie Music artist Soti covers DJ Spinall's 'Ohema' featuring Mr Eazi.

The Yemi Alade signed act changes up her own 'Ohema' to 'Tomiwa', sampling Mavin singer Reekado Bank's 'Problem' towards the end of the song.

Soti inked a deal with Effyzzie Music in 2016, released her debut buzz single 'Feel You' shortly after her signing.

Soti's cover of 'Ohema' arrives ahead of her new single 'I pray'.

Download, listen, enjoy and share.

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

