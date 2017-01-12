Effyzzie Music artist Soti covers DJ Spinall's 'Ohema' featuring Mr Eazi.

The Yemi Alade signed act changes up her own 'Ohema' to 'Tomiwa', sampling Mavin singer Reekado Bank's 'Problem' towards the end of the song.

Soti inked a deal with Effyzzie Music in 2016, released her debut buzz single 'Feel You' shortly after her signing.

Soti's cover of 'Ohema' arrives ahead of her new single 'I pray'.

Download, listen, enjoy and share.