Following up on the warm reception of Sugarboy’s latest single 'Dada omo', the G-Worldwide Entertainment act drops a beautiful video for the track to cement the mid-tempo tune into the minds of his fans.



'Dada Omo' was produced by DJ Coublon and features Sugarboy serenading his lady love with promises of undying love while appreciating her beauty. The video was directed by Ani James for Aje Filmworks, and features crystal imagery, and relevant fashion themes to drive the message in the song home.