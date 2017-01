Soul singer/songwriter Soulah releases video for ‘Say yes’, a song seeking answers to burning questions of a woman needing reassurance from her man.

The lyrical content and melody of her voice puts you in a mood of reflection.

The singer, based in the United Kingdom earlier dropped her first single titled ‘Sentimental’, a soft, feel good and relaxing tune with relatable lyrics.

Ekelly is credited for production on ‘Say yes’.