Sean Tizzle :  ‘Thank you’ [Video]

Sean Tizzle ‘Thank you’ [Video]

The song is off his soon to be released EP titled "Moving Forward" Volume 1.

Sean Tizzle presents a new music video for his single titled ‘Thank you’.

The video was directed by Africalabash Films.

On the song, the ‘Sho lee’ crooner offers gratitude to God. He serves up his lyrics in English and Yoruba.

