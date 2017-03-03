House One Music's Naomi Mac and label mate Singnature show their singing prowess in this music video 'Together forever'.
Following their streaks of success in 2016 with singles like ‘Ori Mi’ and ‘Eledumare’,House One Music has released a new melodious piece with visuals titled ‘Together Forever’ performed by Naomi Mac and Singnature.
Produced by PhatStingz,the song features electrifying vocals from Naomi Mac who easily harnesses her prowess; delivering chills inducing notes with introspective lyrics on the love song.
The record label’s latest signee Singnature also shows off his singing prowess with smooth delivery; making the entire song an instant masterpiece.
Watch and enjoy the video.