Following their streaks of success in 2016 with singles like ‘Ori Mi’ and ‘Eledumare’,House One Music has released a new melodious piece with visuals titled ‘Together Forever’ performed by Naomi Mac and Singnature.



Produced by PhatStingz,the song features electrifying vocals from Naomi Mac who easily harnesses her prowess; delivering chills inducing notes with introspective lyrics on the love song.

The record label’s latest signee Singnature also shows off his singing prowess with smooth delivery; making the entire song an instant masterpiece.

Watch and enjoy the video.