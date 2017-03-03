Singnature, Naomi Mac 'Together forever' [Video]

House One Music's Naomi Mac and label mate Singnature show their singing prowess in this music video 'Together forever'.

  • Published:

Following their streaks of success in 2016 with singles like ‘Ori Mi’ and ‘Eledumare’,House One Music has released a new melodious piece with visuals titled ‘Together Forever’ performed by Naomi Mac and Singnature.

Produced by PhatStingz,the song features electrifying vocals from Naomi Mac who easily harnesses her prowess; delivering chills inducing notes with introspective lyrics on the love song.

The record label’s latest signee Singnature also shows off his singing prowess with smooth delivery; making the entire song an instant masterpiece.

Watch and enjoy the video.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

