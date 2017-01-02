Home > Music Videos >

Legendury Beatz :  'Alkyda' Ft. Ceeza, Ichaba

  • Published:

Nigerian songwriting duo and artistes, Legendury Beatz, have launched themselves into the new year with the visuals of their 'Alkyda' track.

The Starboy Entertainment pair featured Ceeza and Ichaba in the dance motivated video.

It features various scenes of quality body spinning steps and some moves their fans can learn in the new year.

Check out the Director Q orchestrated clip.

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

