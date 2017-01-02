CDQ 'First come, first serve' [Video]

CDQ drops visuals for 'First come, first serve', off his debut album, 'Quality'.

  • Published:
CDQ 'First come, first serve' play

CDQ 'First come, first serve'

(youtube)

CDQ has released visuals for hot new single, 'First come, first serve', off his debut album, 'Quality'.

The singer simulates the perfect playboy in the new visuals, offering himself to the ladies who fall over themselves for him.

Filled with classy cars, hot ladies and booze, First come, first serve will rock screens for a while to come.

Enjoy!

CDQ - FIRST COME FIRST SERVE

