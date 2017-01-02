CDQ 'First come, first serve' [Video]

CDQ drops visuals for 'First come, first serve', off his debut album, 'Quality'.
The singer simulates the perfect playboy in the new visuals, offering himself to the ladies who fall over themselves for him.
Filled with classy cars, hot ladies and booze, First come, first serve will rock screens for a while to come.
Enjoy!
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.