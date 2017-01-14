New Music Wizkid; Drake - 'Come closer' [Leak]

The artistes provided some sick vocals on the track, a reminiscent of their 'One dance' performance alongside Kyla.

A new tune by Nigerian pop singer, Wizkid and his international counterpart, Drake is already breaking the airwaves.

The track, titled 'Come closer' is believed to have been leaked and possibly needs more production work, but listeners have already certified it as another dope single by the pair.

Their first work together, 'One dance' has set the stage for a long term talent based partnership.

Both artiste combined handsomely on the new jam which is anticipated to make big waves.

Download and listen.

