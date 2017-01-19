It's Thursday and we are throwing it back to the popular Mount Zion movie "Agbara Nla" also known as "The Ultimate Power."

The Mount Zion Film Production is as old as the mainstream Nigerian film industry, Nollywood.

For some, their movies fostered spirituality, while for some, Mount Zion productions intensified the fear of hell and the idea of eternity.

ALSO READ: MIKE BAMILOYE SET TO LAUNCH CHRISTIAN CHANNEL

Probably for some others, they were simply entertaining movies, while for some, it was just an avenue to deprive one of a good night sleep with scary scenes capable of causing nightmares.

"Agbara Nla" was released in 1992 while "Ultimate Power" (an English version) was released in 1994.

Written and directed by Mike Bamiloye movie, the movie made the term "Ayamatanga" a popular one.

ALSO READ: 6 THINGS WE REMEMBER ABOUT MOST WANTED

It also starred Yemi Adepoju, Toyin Oke, Mike Bamiloye, Gloria Bamiloye among others.

While it's difficult to clearly remember the movie, we sure do remember that it possessed characteristics of most Mount Zion movies.

The movie definitely had a native doctor, a pastor and his wife, judgement day, hell fire, angels and devil tempting the pastor.

Who remembers the movie?