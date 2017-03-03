"Honey" Watch Olu Yomi Ososanya's new short film

The short film is about Honey, a young and beautiful girl, who can give you night to remember, for a price, but at what cost?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A scene from new short film "Honey" play

A scene from new short film "Honey"

“Honey” Watch short film teaser
"Two Can Play" Watch Kiki Omeili, Dare Ekunno, Nathan Kingsley in short film
"Green White Green" Watch Ifeanyi Dike Jr, Okey Uzoeshi, Bimbo Manuel in trailer
'Suicide Squad' Die Antwoord accuse director David Ayer of stealing their style
“Batteries Not Included” Watch Baaj Adebule in short film
"Suicide Squad" Is movie worth hype? Here's what critics are saying
“Hakkunde” Toyin Aimakhu, Frank Donga, Ali Nuhu to star in new movie
In Sudan Daughter of film legend preserves his legacy
"Hakkunde" Watch hilarious blooper featuring Toyin Aimakhu, Frank Donga
"On Monday of Last Week" Cast for adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's short story announced

Olu Yomi Ososanya has released his short film "Honey."

The five-minute short film stars Iwuagwu Martins and Onwuegbu Jennifer Nneoma, and is produced by Emmanuel K. Uduma.
The short film is about Honey, a young and beautiful girl, who can give you night to remember, for a price, but at what cost?

"Honey" was written and directed by Ososanya, who has previously worked on TV series like “Edge of Paradise” and “The Johnsons”.

The short film screened at the Real Time Film Festival, Beyond Nollywood BFI programme and Cambridge African Film Festival in 2016.

Olu Yomi Ososanya play

Olu Yomi Ososanya

(Twitter)

Ososanya is also popular for the short film "Two Can Play," which stars Kiki Omeili, Dare Ekunno and Nathan Kingsley, and was produced by Emmanuel K. Uduma.

His short film filmography includes “Kryptonite” and “ Bliss”. He also wrote “ Erased,” which screened at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 38bullet
2 Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 36bullet
3 Big Brother Naija Gifty says she isn't married, refers to wedding...bullet

Movies

Disney gets its first Gay character in "Beauty and the Beast"
"Beauty and the Beast" Movie will feature Disney's 1st gay character
Game of Thrones
"Game of Thrones" Cast of 'GOT' leaks season 7 premiere date
TTT and Tboss share a kiss on Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Housemates lose 100% wager on day 39
New episode of Our Best Friend's Wedding
"Our Best Friend's Wedding" Watch episode 6 featuring Chris Attoh - "Just a Brother"