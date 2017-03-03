Olu Yomi Ososanya has released his short film "Honey."

The five-minute short film stars Iwuagwu Martins and Onwuegbu Jennifer Nneoma, and is produced by Emmanuel K. Uduma.

The short film is about Honey, a young and beautiful girl, who can give you night to remember, for a price, but at what cost?

"Honey" was written and directed by Ososanya, who has previously worked on TV series like “Edge of Paradise” and “The Johnsons”.

The short film screened at the Real Time Film Festival, Beyond Nollywood BFI programme and Cambridge African Film Festival in 2016.

Ososanya is also popular for the short film "Two Can Play," which stars Kiki Omeili, Dare Ekunno and Nathan Kingsley, and was produced by Emmanuel K. Uduma.

His short film filmography includes “Kryptonite” and “ Bliss”. He also wrote “ Erased,” which screened at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.