Ndani TV has released episode seven of "Skinny Girl in Transit" season 3.

In season 3 episode 7, Tiwa is back from her trip to Abuja, and it seems a scandal is already brewing at the station. Nathan visits Tiwa after he hears about the scandal, who could be behind this?

The third season of series stars Timini Egbuson, Ayo Adesanya, Adeolu Adefarasin, Ngozi Nwosu, Kenneth Okolie, and Abimbola Craig, Ayoola, Bisola Aiyeola, Sharon Ooja and Ini Dima-Okojie.

"Skinny Girl in Transit" is a web series which revolves around an OAP Tiwa, her weight loss journey, and journey to finding love.