Viola Davis, who is popular for her role as Annalise Keating in "How to Get Away with Murder" is the first 2017 recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

EMMY award winner is the first honoree of the New Year. Meryl Streep who spoke at the ceremony on Thursday, January 5, 2017, also assisted Hollywood Chamber President in presenting Davis with the 2,596th star to be placed.

Speaking at the ceremony, Streep said, "Viola Davis is possessed of a blazing, incandescent talent. And she is the most generous, present person I know."

"The thing Viola can't do is be invisible. She just can't do it," Streep continued. "She can't fade away; she can't recede; she can't be forgettable. Viola Davis is inevitable. She is like a sure thing and her star has been waiting here patiently for 50 years for her. So let's fix her in the firmament of Hollywood. Let's immortalize her in cement, and thank you for the amazing gift that you have given me and everybody here. And I just look forward to more and more from you."

Speaking at the event, Viola Davis who has been nominated for a 2017 Golden Globe for her performance in "Fences," said, "I cannot believe my life right now that Meryl Streep spoke at my Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony with my handsome husband and a beautiful daughter."

"In the moment, it hit me. So many moments since I turned 50, it's doing the work and as a result of the work, my life is coming to fruition," added Davis.

Davis has won an Emmy for her role in "HTGAWM," two Tony Awards for her Broadway performances in "Fences" and "King Hedley II," and several Critics Choice, SAG and People's Choice Awards.

The 51-year-old Academy-Award nominee is currently a strong 2017 Oscar contender for her critically acclaimed riveting performance as Rose in the screen adaptation of August Wilson’s award-winning play of same name, "Fences."