"All Eyez on me" Tupac biopic gets release date

There is an official release date for "All Eyez on Me," which follows the career of Tupac all the way to the fatal drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in 1996.

Newcomer Demetrius Shipp Jr. has been cast as the legendary Tupac play Newcomer Demetrius Shipp Jr. has been casted as the legendary Tupac. (TMZ)

After several years of production, there is a release date for Tupac Shakur’s biopic titled "All Eyez on Me."

According to Lionsgate and Morgan Creek Entertainment, the biopic will make its debut on June 16, 2017, on what would have been the late rapper's 46th birthday.

Plot Summary

"All Eyez on Me" chronicles the life and legacy of Tupac Shakur aka 2Pac, including his rise to superstardom as a hip hop artist and actor, as well as his imprisonment and prolific, controversial time at Death Row Records, where he was steeped in the East Coast/West Coast rap war.

The title of the movie comes from his hit 1996 fourth studio album by the same name. Shakur was shot multiple times on September 7, 1996 in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, and died six days later.

All Eyez on Me play

All Eyez on Me

The biopic stars Demetrius Shipp Jr. as the legendary rapper, and Jamal Woolard as Shakur’s friend turned rival, rapper Christopher Wallace, AKA The Notorious B.I.G.

Originally titled "Tupac," the upcoming biological drama is directed by music video director, Benny Boom, who replaced John Singleton after her walked out on project as the director.

Danai Gurria as Afeni play

Danai Gurria as Afeni

(All Eyes on Me)

The biopic also stars Danai Gurira as Afeni,  Kat Graham, Lauren Cohan, Jamie Hector, and Annie Ilonzeh.

The first trailer was released on June 16, 2016, which would have been the late rapper’s 45th birthday.

