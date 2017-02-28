2017 Oscars Award ceremony flopped due to much focus on politics - Trump

The US president rated the 2017 Oscars as one deficient of the glamour it has been known for.

From left, "La La Land" producer Jordan Horowitz, actor Warren Beatty, and host Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars. play

Oscars 'Moonlight' wins best picture as award ceremony ends in chaos

United States president, Donald Trump thinks the 2017 Oscars Award was a sham because much focus was placed on his policies.

According to business mogul turned politician, the award ceremony which was held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, didn't feel quite as glamorous as it used to.

President Donald Trump after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Friday. play

“I think they were focused so hard on politics that they didn’t get the act together at the end.”

“It was a little sad. It took away from the glamour of the Oscars. It didn’t feel like a very glamorous evening.

"I’ve been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing, and then to end that way was sad,” Trump told Breitbart News in an interview.

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel thanked Donald Trump for helping to take the heat off Hollywood and its annual gala play

The award show saw host, Jimmy Kimmel, direct a series of jokes at Trump who hasn't really been everyone's favourite due to his tough immigration policies and government restructuring.

Trump shocked a lot of people after coming victorious in the recently held US presidential election, defeating Hilary Clinton, who until the announcement of results seemed like a favourite to win.

