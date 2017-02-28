United States president, Donald Trump thinks the 2017 Oscars Award was a sham because much focus was placed on his policies.

According to business mogul turned politician, the award ceremony which was held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, didn't feel quite as glamorous as it used to.

“I think they were focused so hard on politics that they didn’t get the act together at the end.”

“It was a little sad. It took away from the glamour of the Oscars. It didn’t feel like a very glamorous evening.

"I’ve been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing, and then to end that way was sad,” Trump told Breitbart News in an interview.

The award show saw host, Jimmy Kimmel, direct a series of jokes at Trump who hasn't really been everyone's favourite due to his tough immigration policies and government restructuring.

