Toyin Majekodunmi Popular Yoruba actress is dead

Veteran Yoruba actress Toyin Majekodunmi, died today, Monday January 2, 2017.

Her death was announced by Bimbo Success on Instagram earlier today.

The cause of death of the actress, popularly known as Iya Kike is unknown.

Majekodunmi was married to actor, Solomon Majekodunmi popularly known as ‘Baba Kekere’ for 37 years.