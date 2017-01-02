Toyin Majekodunmi Popular Yoruba actress is dead

Reorts reveal the actress died in the early hours of Monday, January 2.

Toyin Majekodunmi play

Toyin Majekodunmi

(Facebook)

Veteran Yoruba actress Toyin Majekodunmi, died today, Monday January 2, 2017.

Her death was announced by Bimbo Success on Instagram earlier today.

play

 

The cause of death of the actress, popularly known as Iya Kike is unknown.

Majekodunmi was married to actor, Solomon Majekodunmi popularly known as ‘Baba Kekere’ for 37 years.

Toyin Majekodunmi is dead
