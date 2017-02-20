Filmmaker and grandson of Shehu Shagari, Bello Bala Shagari, thinks it's unfortunate that Northerners were excluded from "The Wedding Party."

The founder of Barcode Multimedia Ltd took to Twitter to share his thoughts after a record-breaking celebration party was held for "The Wedding Party" on Sunday, February 19, 2017, celebrating the movie's 450 million naira box office returns.

#TheWeddingParty movie is such a wonderful development in the Nigeria movie industry, but the northerners were excluded unfortunately. — Bello Shagari (@Belshagy) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The Wedding Party" follows the drama that happens during the planning of a wedding between a Yoruba bride, Dunni, and an Igbo Groom, Dozie.

A collaboration between EbonyLife Films, FilmOne Distribution, Koga Studios and Inkblot Productions, "The Wedding Party" was directed by Kemi Adetiba.

Written by playwright, Tosin Otudeko, the movie starred Adesua Etomi, Banky W, Alibaba, Sola Sobowale, Ireti Doyle, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Zainab Balogun, Enyinna Nwigwe, Frank Donga, Saka, AY, Ikechukwu, Beverly Naya, Emma OhMaGod and Lepacious Bose. "

In 2016, EbonyLife Films released the critically acclaimed "Sons of the Caliphate," a political drama which is set in the North of Nigeria about three rich, entitled and ambitious young men.