"The Wedding Party" Bello Shagari says it's unfortunate that Northerners were excluded from movie

Northern filmmaker, Bello Shagari, says Northerners were excluded from "The Wedding Party" movie. Check out responses to his claim.

  • Published:
The Wedding Party play

The Wedding Party

Filmmaker and grandson of Shehu Shagari, Bello Bala Shagari, thinks it's unfortunate that Northerners were excluded from "The Wedding Party."

The founder of Barcode Multimedia Ltd took to Twitter to share his thoughts after a record-breaking celebration party was held for "The Wedding Party" on Sunday, February 19, 2017, celebrating the movie's 450 million naira box office returns.

The Wedding Party" follows the drama that happens during the planning of a wedding between a Yoruba bride, Dunni, and an Igbo Groom, Dozie.

A collaboration between EbonyLife Films, FilmOne Distribution, Koga Studios and Inkblot Productions, "The Wedding Party" was directed by Kemi Adetiba.

play Responses to Bello Shagari's claim

Written by playwright, Tosin Otudeko, the movie starred  Adesua Etomi, Banky W, Alibaba, Sola Sobowale, Ireti Doyle, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Zainab Balogun, Enyinna Nwigwe, Frank Donga, Saka, AY, Ikechukwu, Beverly Naya, Emma OhMaGod and Lepacious Bose. "

In 2016, EbonyLife Films released the critically acclaimed "Sons of the Caliphate," a political drama which is set in the North of Nigeria about three rich, entitled and ambitious young men.

