Is it possible to be 'just friends' with your ex? Dolapo Oni and guests discuss on new episode of "So You Wanna Get Married."

Actress, Media Personality and Master of Ceremony, Marcy Dolapo Oni, has released the 14th episode of her web series "So You Want to Get Married."

Marcy Dolapo Oni and guests discuss the possibility of being 'just friends' with an ex. The guests on the episode include Nicole Asinugo, Niyi Coker and Efua Oyofo.

"So You Want to Get Married" is a table talk show, which focuses on love, relationships, dating, marriage among other interesting topics.

Oni began her Television career in 2010 as the lead anchor on the M-Net show '53 Extra'. She has featured in Nollywood productions including "Desperate Housewives Africa" and "Diary of a Lagos Girl."

Oni,  is also popular for her talk show "The Marcy Project," which was launched in May 2015.

She launched the web series "So You Want to Get Married" in September 2016.

