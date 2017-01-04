Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" has grossed a worldwide sum of $801.9 million.

Currently the number two release of 2016 domestically, the movie is behind "Finding Dory‘s $486.3 million, and is currently the 7th highest grossing movie of 2016.

Starring Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Jiang Wen, Forest Whitaker, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk and Riz Ahmed among others.

ALSO READ: HOW DISNEY BECAME THE FIRST STUDIO TO CROSS $7 BILLION GLOBALLY

"Rogue One" tells the story of resistance fighters who have united to steal plans to the dreaded Death Star. Following the foundation of the Galactic Empire, a wayward band of Rebel fighters comes together to carry out a desperate mission: to steal the plans for the Death Star before it can be used to enforce the Emperor's rule.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" was released on December 16, 2016.