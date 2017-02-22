Pulse Nigeria Poll Is Big Brother Naija an immoral show?

Big Brother Naija has taken over various social media networks. It has become the most popular and discussed reality show ever.

According to some Nigerians, the reality show is morally unjustifiable and is the most sexually explicit reality show ever in Africa.

The Big Brother Naija house accommodates different Nigerians who have been put together in a home to interact with each other anc entertain viewers who are expected to vote out the least liked housemate weekly.

Currently in its fifth week, the show comes alive on social media whenever there are cases of obscenity and nudity - and those cases happen quite often.

These cases include Tboss baring her boobs on social media, Miyonse allegedly fingering Tboss, Soma and Gifty's sexual moments, CocoIce feeding Bassey with her boobs, among others.

Twice since the show kicked off, the housemates have participated in a controversial game called "Kissing Festival" - a festival that allows the housemates to exchange kisses with each other.

Most recently, the show has been a topic on social media after Bisola supposedly gave a married TTT a blow job on Live TV. The act has led to numerous reactions, including religious leaders calling out organizers of the show.

The 2017 edition of the reality show has without doubt been the most popular ever. Thanks to social media, you don't need to be a hardcore follower of the show to know what's happening in the house or be a part of the conversation.

Social media is the reason why every act is a topic. Social media is the reason everyone has and can share their opinion about the show.

In defense of the show, most of Big Brother Naija viewers have described the show as one that was created to simplu entertain and not make an impact.

They have also urged critics of the show to make use of their TV remote and steer clear Big Brother Naija conversations.

Do you think Big Brother Naija is immoral?