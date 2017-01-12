Peter Dinklage is reportedly in early talks for a major role in Marvel’s "Avengers: Infinity War."

According to a report by Variety, the Emmy-winning actor who is popular for his role as Tyrion Lannister in "Game of Thrones," will play a major role in the two upcoming Avengers films.

Dinklage's role has not been disclosed.

ALSO: WATCH FUNNY SIDE OF SUPERHEROES IN 'AVENGERS: AGE OF ULTRON' GAG REEL

The actor isn't the only one headed to "Avengers: Infinity War." During a Facebook Live stream on Friday, August 19, 2016, Vin Diesel revealed that "The Guardians of the Galaxy" will appear in the upcoming third installment of the "Avengers" franchise.

“The Guardians will be included in Avengers: Infinity War,” Diesel said, “and that’s incredibly exciting. Incredibly exciting."

ALSO: CHECK OUT CHRIS EVANS REACTION TO BEING A HYDRA AGENT

The Infinity War title comes from a classic 1992 comic book series where the heroes of the Marvel Universe were brought together to fight their doppelgangers created by a cosmic entity called the Magus, who wanted control of the Infinity Gauntlet.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the third movie in Avengers franchise will be released on May 4, 2018, and will feature an ensemble cast composed of many previous MCU actors.