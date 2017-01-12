Peter Dinklage "Game of Thrones" actor may join Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War"

Popular for his role in "Game of Thrones," Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage is in early talks to join Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War."

  • Published:
Peter Dinklage, winner of the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for 'Game of Thrones' play

Peter Dinklage, winner of the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for 'Game of Thrones'

"Game of Thrones" Kit Harrington says Jon Snow is the safest character on show
Kit Harrington 'White Walkers and Army of the Dead might come into force in season 7'
"Game of Thrones" Watch Tyrion Lannister, Daenerys Targaryen in hilarious blooper reel
Game of Thrones HBO show breaks Emmy record
Captain America Check out fans reaction to Superhero being a Hydra Agent
"Warcraft" Watch new character videos featuring Durotan, Lothar
"Warcraft" Watch new trailer featuring Travis Fimmel, Paula Patton, Ben Foster
People's Choice Awards 2016 'Avengers: Age of Ultron,' 'Furious 7,' 'Inside Out,' 'Jurassic World,' battle for 'Favourite movie' award
"Warcraft" Watch new character videos featuring Garona, Khadgar
"Guardians of the Galaxy 2" Cast and teaser image of sequel gets revealed

Peter Dinklage is reportedly in early talks for a major role in Marvel’s "Avengers: Infinity War."

According to a report by Variety, the Emmy-winning actor who is popular for his role as Tyrion Lannister in "Game of Thrones," will play a major role in the two upcoming Avengers films.

Dinklage's role has not been disclosed.

play

 

ALSO: WATCH FUNNY SIDE OF SUPERHEROES IN 'AVENGERS: AGE OF ULTRON' GAG REEL

The actor isn't the only one headed to "Avengers: Infinity War." During a Facebook Live stream on Friday, August 19, 2016, Vin Diesel revealed that "The Guardians of the Galaxy" will appear in the upcoming third installment of the "Avengers" franchise.

“The Guardians will be included in Avengers: Infinity War,” Diesel said, “and that’s incredibly exciting. Incredibly exciting."

'Avengers: Age of Ultron' takes over box office play

'Avengers: Age of Ultron' takes over box office

(Den of Geek)

 

ALSO: CHECK OUT CHRIS EVANS REACTION TO BEING A HYDRA AGENT

The Infinity War title comes from a classic 1992 comic book series where the heroes of the Marvel Universe were brought together to fight their doppelgangers created by a cosmic entity called the Magus, who wanted control of the Infinity Gauntlet.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the third movie in Avengers franchise will be released on May 4, 2018, and will feature an ensemble cast composed of many previous MCU actors.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Prince James Uche Veteran actor returns to the hospital, son thanks...bullet
2 "Wedding Party," "Doctor Strange," "76" Top 10 highest-grossing movies...bullet
3 "The Flash" Read synopsis for season 3 midseason premierebullet

Movies

Gideon Okeke and Chiwetalu Agu
Gideon Okeke Actor says NFVCB should censor Chiwetalu Agu's 'vulgarities' in movies
Ayoola Ayobami
Ayoola Ayobami 5 reasons we love "Skinny Girl in Transit" actor
 
"Empire" Fox renews show for 4th season
Michael Jackson, Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson, Joseph Fiennes
"Urban Myths" Michael Jackson's family react to Joseph Fiennes as late King of Pop