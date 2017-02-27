Oscars 2017 Damien Chazelle wins Best Director for "La La Land"

Damien Chazelle has won the 2017 Oscars Best Director for the critically acclaimed "La La Land," becoming the youngest to win the award.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Damien Chazelle wins Best Director for "La La Land" play

Damien Chazelle wins Best Director for "La La Land"

(Getty Images)

Oscars 2017 Viola Davis wins Best Supporting Actress for "Fences"
SAG Awards 'Hidden Figures' takes top prize
Sundance Film festival goes green as VR makers aim to save the planet
Oscars Repeat of #OscarsSoWhite avoided as black actors make nomination list
'La La Land' Movie wins PGA best film ahead of Oscars
Sundance 'I Don't Feel at Home' wins top prize at film festival
Oscars 5 things to watch at this year's bash
Oscars 2017 Mahershala Ali wins Best Supporting Actor for "Moonlight"
Oscars 2017 This year's gift bag costs over N50M, here's what's in them
2017 Oscars Here are the nominees in the main categories

Damien Chazelle has won the 2017 Oscars Best Director for the critically acclaimed "La La Land."

Chazelle beat Denis Villeneuve (Arrival), Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge), Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By the Sea) and Barry Jenkins (Moonlight).

Chazelle's win makes him the youngest director to win an Academy Award. The previous youngest was Norman Taurog, who won for "Skippy" at the age of 32.

... and Gosling and Stone tap-dance their way through Griffith Park at sunset in “La La Land.” play

... and Gosling and Stone tap-dance their way through Griffith Park at sunset in “La La Land.”

(Lionsgate)

 

ALSO: CHECK OUT FULL LIST OF OSCARS 2017 WINNERS

The musical stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in lead roles, and follows a musician Sebastian, and an aspiring actress Mia, who meet and fall in love in Los Angeles.

"La La Land" is Chazelle’s third film as a director. He made his directorial debut in 2009 with "Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench," and in 2014, he returned with "Whiplash."

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Ese, Jon, get evicted from reality showbullet
2 Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 33bullet
3 Big Brother Naija Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde visits housematesbullet

Movies

Cassey Affleck in Manchester by the Sea
Oscars 2017 Casey Affleck wins Best Actor for "Manchester by the Sea"
Emma Stone wins Best Actress in a Leading Role for "La La Land"
Oscars 2017 Emma Stone wins Best Actress for "La La Land"
Viola Davis at the 2017 Oscars
Oscars 2017 Viola Davis wins Best Supporting Actress for "Fences"
Mahershala Ali wins Best Supporting for "Moonlight
Oscars 2017 Mahershala Ali wins Best Supporting Actor for "Moonlight"